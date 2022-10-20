Ring Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 10,134 call options on the company. This is an increase of 328% compared to the average daily volume of 2,370 call options.

Insider Activity at Ring Energy

In other Ring Energy news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 507,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,354,261.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,446,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,903,351.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ring Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 252.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ring Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Ring Energy in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ring Energy Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of REI stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,667. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $400.88 million, a PE ratio of -102.97 and a beta of 2.13.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $84.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ring Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About Ring Energy

(Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.