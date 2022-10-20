Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Holdings Boosted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 568.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 68.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE RIO opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

