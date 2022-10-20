Ripio Credit Network Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.59 million and $23,180.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,102.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002889 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023139 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00048812 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022826 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00331961 USD and is up 7.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $33,727.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

