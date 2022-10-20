Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at JMP Securities

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

RITM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 36,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,978. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. Rithm Capital has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 1,507.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,259,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after buying an additional 1,180,866 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after acquiring an additional 943,227 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 61.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,836,000 after acquiring an additional 758,276 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 869.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 739,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 663,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 11.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,507,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after acquiring an additional 660,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

