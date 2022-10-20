RMR Wealth Builders Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Humana were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded up $8.54 on Thursday, hitting $508.75. 22,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $492.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.17. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $514.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.28.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

