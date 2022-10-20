RMR Wealth Builders Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 98,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.06. 3,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,216. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.64 and a 52 week high of $57.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

