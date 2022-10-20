RMR Wealth Builders Has $663,000 Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

CSGP traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.87. 18,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.06 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $536.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.00 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

