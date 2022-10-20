RMR Wealth Builders Purchases Shares of 9,325 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 586,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,797,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 299.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 184,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

