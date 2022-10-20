RMR Wealth Builders Sells 422 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

TXN traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230,204. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $141.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

