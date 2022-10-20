Robert J. Jr. Marshall Sells 4,828 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $354,423.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lantheus Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.71. The stock had a trading volume of 706,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,204. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 165.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.62.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at about $71,663,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 29.8% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after buying an additional 247,868 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 940,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after buying an additional 19,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

