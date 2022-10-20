Roblox (RBLX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Roblox (NYSE: RBLX):

10/18/2022 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $48.00.

10/14/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $58.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2022 – Roblox had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $55.00.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.43. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,254,478.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 711,960 shares of company stock worth $30,460,362. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

