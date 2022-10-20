Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Up to $4.27

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.27, but opened at $4.47. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 2,456 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ROIV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 5.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,110.83% and a negative return on equity of 68.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at $442,831,986. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at $442,831,986. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 16,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $73,159.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,099,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,675.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,414 shares of company stock valued at $434,090. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth about $871,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 896.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 181,089 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 37.1% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 505,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 136,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 144.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 649,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $3,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.