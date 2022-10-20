Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Trading Down 1.6%

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09). Approximately 13,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 374,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.63 ($0.09).

The company has a market cap of £9.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.72.

In other Roquefort Therapeutics news, insider Dr Darrin Disley bought 515,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £41,273.04 ($49,870.76).

Roquefort Therapeutics plc operates as a biotechnology research company. The company engages in the research and development of drugs targeting Midkine, a circulating growth factor protein and pro-inflammatory mediator for the treatment of cancer. Roquefort Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

