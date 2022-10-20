Roquefort Therapeutics (LON:ROQ) Trading Down 1.6%

Roquefort Therapeutics plc (LON:ROQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09). Approximately 13,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 374,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.63 ($0.09).
Roquefort Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £9.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Roquefort Therapeutics news, insider Dr Darrin Disley bought 515,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £41,273.04 ($49,870.76).
Roquefort Therapeutics Company Profile
Roquefort Therapeutics plc operates as a biotechnology research company. The company engages in the research and development of drugs targeting Midkine, a circulating growth factor protein and pro-inflammatory mediator for the treatment of cancer. Roquefort Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
