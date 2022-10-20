Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 8400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploiting, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

