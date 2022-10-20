Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $105.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.88.

Datadog Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $79.00 on Monday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $75.54 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7,907.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $501,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,033,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,382 shares of company stock worth $10,325,213. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Datadog by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,540,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

