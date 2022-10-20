Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Price Target to GBX 1,950

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RAT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 5,600 ($67.67) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,186.25 ($38.50).

Shares of LON RAT opened at GBX 1,800 ($21.75) on Monday. Rathbones Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,426.08 ($17.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,230 ($26.95). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,770.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,922.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,730.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a GBX 28 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

