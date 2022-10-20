Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $90.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CMA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comerica has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Comerica

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $42,201,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 0.3% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

