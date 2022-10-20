Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Given New $52.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 30,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,316,706.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,826,075.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 30,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,316,706.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,826,075.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,663,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,809,116 shares of company stock worth $75,989,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,511,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 37.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,647,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,897 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 59.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,566,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

