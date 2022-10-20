RPT Realty to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of RPT Realty in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RPT Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RPT. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

NYSE:RPT opened at $8.52 on Thursday. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.14 million, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 200.01%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

