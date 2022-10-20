Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 16,418 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 580,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,317,201. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $53.04.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- This Is Why Mullen Automotive Jumped 50% In One Day
- Kinder Morgan Results Benefit From Geopolitical Tailwinds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.