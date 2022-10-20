Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 16,418 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 580,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,317,201. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.