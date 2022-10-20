Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,522 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after buying an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,096,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,587,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,289,000 after buying an additional 1,889,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.83. The company had a trading volume of 155,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,743. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.15 and a 12 month high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

