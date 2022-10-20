Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Invests $600,000 in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 501,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,991,000 after acquiring an additional 93,768 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock remained flat at $49.34 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $50.42.

