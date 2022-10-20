Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 3.6% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,487,000 after purchasing an additional 278,715 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23,611.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,289,000 after acquiring an additional 120,420 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,139,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 968.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 92,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after acquiring an additional 83,612 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 542.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after acquiring an additional 60,188 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.47. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,704. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.14.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

