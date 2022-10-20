Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Takes $51,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after buying an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,158,000 after buying an additional 376,498 shares during the last quarter. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,710,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,355,000 after buying an additional 196,343 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IBB traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $118.09. The company had a trading volume of 73,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,828. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.27. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $164.83.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.