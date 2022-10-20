Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,214.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.42. 15,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,407. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

