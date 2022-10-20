Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.14. 22,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,267. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.21 and a 12 month high of $81.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.53.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

