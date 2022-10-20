Safe Trading Down 20.3% Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.06 or 0.00021339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $84.65 million and $127,248.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00134220 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00257594 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00059685 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.64985258 USD and is up 11.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $133,476.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.