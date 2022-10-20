Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New $54,000 Investment in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 351.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 297.9% in the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 48,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:EPHY opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Profile

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

