Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,015 XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Separately, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in XPAC Acquisition by 88.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares during the period.

XPAC Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of XPAC Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. XPAC Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

XPAC Acquisition Profile

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

