Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Burtech Acquisition worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $578,000.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BRKH stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

