Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

About Intelligent Medicine Acquisition

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

