Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 3,025 Shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRSAU – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarissa Capital Acquisition were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SRSAU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business, which focuses on the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industry.

