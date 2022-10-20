Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 4,940 Shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Semper Paratus Acquisition were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,209,000.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ LGSTU opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $10.20.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

