Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,123,000 after acquiring an additional 409,441 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sysco by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after buying an additional 3,536,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,695,000 after buying an additional 148,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,561,000 after buying an additional 477,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,416,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,564,000 after acquiring an additional 301,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.68.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

