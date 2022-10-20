Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $17.24

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.24, but opened at $15.85. Sasol shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 4,416 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sasol in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sasol Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70.

Sasol Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.8716 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Sasol by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Sasol by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

