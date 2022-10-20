Satovsky Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,380 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.3% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,852. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

