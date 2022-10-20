Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 307.00 to 270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schibsted ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Schibsted ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schibsted ASA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.13.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

Schibsted ASA stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $17.15.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

