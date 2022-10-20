Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Stake Boosted by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 3.4% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 66,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,228,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 28,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $56.63.

