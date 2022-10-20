Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Reduced by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.69. 23,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,448. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.