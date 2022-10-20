Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92.

