Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.19. 33,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,338. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.