Security Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Security Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $93.26 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $236.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

