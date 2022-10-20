Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance

Seven Hills Realty Trust stock opened at 9.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of 10.21. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a one year low of 9.11 and a one year high of 11.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

