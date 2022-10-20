Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

PEAK opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

