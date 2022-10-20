Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $253.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $8.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $257.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

