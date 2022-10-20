Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 180 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $111.29 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average is $121.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

