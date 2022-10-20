Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 837 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,174,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,566 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 109,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,847 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

