Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $549,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 38,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWM stock opened at $171.50 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.95.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.