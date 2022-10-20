Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 86,854 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $47.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.22.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,028.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,028.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $58,257.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,974.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,427 shares of company stock worth $4,473,599. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

