Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $716,000 Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VV opened at $168.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.89. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.